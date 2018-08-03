Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang abducts BPO staffer in robbery bid, beat him up  

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old quality analyst with a BPO was abducted by a gang of four men who assaulted him to snatch his wallet while hitting him with a baseball bat more than a hour.

A police officer said the incident took place on July 30 and the complainant Ayushman S (name changed to protect identity) filed a complaint on Wednesday as he was recovering in a hospital from the injuries. The gang hatched the robbery plot on the pretext of offering a lift when Ayushman was waiting for an auto at Silk Borad junction. As soon as he boarded the cab (Tata Indica car), they took him towards Electronics City and thrashed him before snatching his wallet containing Rs 2,500 in cash. 

Speaking to TNIE, the victim, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, said, “It was around 9.10 pm and I was returning home after work. I was waiting for an auto when a cab driver started shouting ‘Bommasandra’, where I live. They offered me a lift and I sat in the rear seat. On the way, the driver took the elevated flyover towards Electronics City and I told him that it was a wrong route.

Then, two of the men started warning me to keep quiet and the driver raised the volume of the audio player. They started hitting me with a baseball bat and snatched my mobile phone. When they forced me to withdraw money from a nearby ATM, I shared my ATM PIN with them and advised them to use it in somewhere else instead of nearby ATMs. I also told them police would catch them by tracking my mobile phone”. 

“On my advise, they returned my mobile phone and took an ATM card of an account which had only just Rs 10 as balance. I quickly dropped my another ATM card in the cab itself by diverting their attention and the PIN I shared with them was also wrong. They dropped me off near Attibele and I reached a private hospital for treatment. The next day, I went to the police station and narrated the incident.

The accused tried to use stolen bank card at two ATMs but failed to withdraw any money as they had entered the wrong PIN. Meanwhile, I called the bank and blocked the ATM card which I had dropped in the cab.  They were talking in Hindi and Kannada when they were threatening me and also told me not to roam around the area”, he added.A police officer from Hebbagodi police station said such incidents are common in South East division. “We had recently arrested a gang who were involved in similar crimes. We also advised the public not take lifts from unknown persons at any time to prevent robbery.”

