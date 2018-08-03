Man held for making hoax call to cops  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tilaknagar police on Thursday held a 28-year-old employee working in a canteen in Jayadeva Hospital for making a prank call to the police control room to inform that two people had died and six were critical after consuming food at their canteen.The police, who rushed to the hospital, came to know that it was a prank call made by Anthony D'Souza, who had been sacked from his job just hours ago.A police officer said Anthony, a native of Sakleshapur, was working as a painter in an under-construction site in BTM Layout. He quit his job a few days ago and had joined as service boy in the canteen inside Jayadeva Hospital.

On Wednesday evening, Anthony came for work under the influence of alcohol and started vomiting on the tables and kitchen. The staff, who noticed his behaviour, asked him to leave and warned him not to come to work anymore.

Upset over this, he came of the hospital and decided to call the police control room to inform that two people had died and six others were critical on consuming food in the canteen. The police who rushed to the spot gathered information and phone call records to learn that Anthony was behind the prank call. They traced him with the help of his friends who had earlier helped him to join work in the canteen. He was remanded in judicial custody.