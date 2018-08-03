Home Cities Bengaluru

Minister gives Bengaluru universities fifteen days time to settle disputes

Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda insisted that the vice-chancellors of all the three universities — Bengaluru Central University (BCU),  Bengaluru North University (BNU) and BU.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The three universities located in Bengaluru who are fighting over several issues after the trifurcation of Bangalore University (BU) have been instructed to settle their disputes in the next 15 days.
Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda insisted that the vice-chancellors of all the three universities — Bengaluru Central University (BCU),  Bengaluru North University (BNU) and BU —  sit  together and settle the issues and come back to him after 15 days.

Speaking after a review meeting with VCs, registrars and finance officers of all the state universities on Thursday, Devegowda said, “We have discussed about all the issues. The vice-chancellors have shared several issues at universities.  Even the issue between the three universities located in Bengaluru was discussed and I have set a deadline of 15 days for them to settle everything.”

“I heard about the issues between the three universities through media reports. After 15 days, we will call for another meeting with Higher Education Department officials and  also the VCs of all the three universities to finalise things,” he said.Though the trifurcation was done three years ago, the appointment of VCs was done a year ago and the new universities — BCU and BNU — issued notification to start courses from the current academic year. But, the universities are fighting internally over control of some properties.

Govt tells BCU not to shut journalism dept
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has been instructed not to shutdown any of the existing post graduate courses offered at the central college campus. Following the recent decision by BCU to close down journalism and mass communication course at the central college campus for the current academic year owing to shortage of faculty members and poor of infrastructure, Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda directed them not to close any department or course. Instead, the minister advised them to run the course with guest faculty members.  BCU has not invited applications for journalism and mass communication post graduate course for the academic year 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G T Devegowda Bengaluru North University bengaluru central university

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release