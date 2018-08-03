Minister gives Bengaluru universities fifteen days time to settle disputes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The three universities located in Bengaluru who are fighting over several issues after the trifurcation of Bangalore University (BU) have been instructed to settle their disputes in the next 15 days.

Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda insisted that the vice-chancellors of all the three universities — Bengaluru Central University (BCU), Bengaluru North University (BNU) and BU — sit together and settle the issues and come back to him after 15 days.

Speaking after a review meeting with VCs, registrars and finance officers of all the state universities on Thursday, Devegowda said, “We have discussed about all the issues. The vice-chancellors have shared several issues at universities. Even the issue between the three universities located in Bengaluru was discussed and I have set a deadline of 15 days for them to settle everything.”

“I heard about the issues between the three universities through media reports. After 15 days, we will call for another meeting with Higher Education Department officials and also the VCs of all the three universities to finalise things,” he said.Though the trifurcation was done three years ago, the appointment of VCs was done a year ago and the new universities — BCU and BNU — issued notification to start courses from the current academic year. But, the universities are fighting internally over control of some properties.

Govt tells BCU not to shut journalism dept

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has been instructed not to shutdown any of the existing post graduate courses offered at the central college campus. Following the recent decision by BCU to close down journalism and mass communication course at the central college campus for the current academic year owing to shortage of faculty members and poor of infrastructure, Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda directed them not to close any department or course. Instead, the minister advised them to run the course with guest faculty members. BCU has not invited applications for journalism and mass communication post graduate course for the academic year 2018-19.