Home Cities Bengaluru

Mob assaults BBMP official while taking down illegal flexes

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s war on illegal flexes, banners and hoardings across the city, which comes on the back of prodding by the high court, drew first blood on Thursday.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. (File photo: ENS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s war on illegal flexes, banners and hoardings across the city, which comes on the back of prodding by the high court, drew first blood on Thursday with a mob assaulting a BBMP assistant revenue officer who was with a group of BBMP workers removing illegal posters.BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told The New Indian Express that when the ARO of HAL sub-division, Bhadrachar, went to remove flexes along with a group of BBMP workers, all of a sudden, more than 40 people arrived there demanding that the drive be stopped. When the BBMP men did not, they were manhandled. Bhadrachar stepped in to protect his men, but was assaulted by the mob. He sustained two grievous wounds on his back. The incident occurred near Tin Factory opposite Honda showroom in Ramamurthy Nagar. 

“When our assistant revenue officer tried stopping them, he was assaulted and beaten up,” Prasad said. Ramamurthy Nagar police have detained two from among the mob and a case has been filed.In fact, on Wednesday morning, following the High Court taking exception to the manner in which illegal flexes, banners and hoardings had come up all over the city, Prasad had strictly ordered his men to take them all down by afternoon, and had said that criminal action will be taken against anyone trying to obstruct the work.

Some BBMP officials feel that the attackers may have been supporters of local MLA Byrathi Basavaraj as the flexes and banners being taken down had his photographs. But Mayor Sampath Raj has denied any political interference and has assured that from Friday, policemen will accompany the BBMP teams to ensure that the High Court-set deadline of one week to bring down all the illegal banners, hoardings and flexes is respected. Meanwhile, the BBMP authorities, in two days, have removed 18,671 flexes, banners and hoardings including 8,556 on Thursday in all eight BBMP zones. Various teams from each zone are removing illegal posters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike N Manjunatha Prasad Ramamurthy Nagar Illegal flexes Illegal Banner

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Suresh
    It was not any mob but supporters of local congress corporator.
    11 hours ago reply
Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release