NHRC relief for man whose land falls under proposed Metro line  

BENGALURU: The National Human Rights Commission has directed Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB)officials to ensure adequate relief for a resident who will be displaced for Metro construction works.

Justice H L Dattu issued the order at an open hearing of National Human Rights Commission held here on Thursday. The order was in response to a petition filed by H Prakash, who urged the Commission to change the alignment of the Metro line that would go through his property to the nearby government land, thereby avoiding the demolition of his house.

"Ever since it was announced that I would lose my land for the Metro project, I have been troubled as it is the only piece of land I own," he said, seeking a realignment near Benniganahalli where the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield Metro line would pass.

Responding to the plea, Justice Dattu said that the petition to change the alignment could not be entertained, as the project was taken up for "public purpose".However, he ordered KIADB officials who are acquiring land for the project to ensure that Rs 14 lakh compensation be given to the petitioner.

Report sought over job denial to SC teacherJustice Dattu sought a report from the Primary and Secondary Education department over the alleged selective denial of a teacher of Scheduled Caste Community from pursuing Bachelor of Physical Education course.

In his complaint, Ravikiran - teaching at a government school in Davanagere district - has alleged that he was rejected permission to pursue the course on three occasions since 2012, while his counterparts were provided with the chance. He contended that the denial was based on his caste, adding that though Civil Rights Commission had upheld his case no action has been initiatedagainst the Primary and Secondary Education Department officials for the injustice meted to him. With Primary and Secondary Education department failing to come up with a satisfactory response to the complaint, Justice Dattu sought a detailed report regarding the issue.