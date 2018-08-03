Home Cities Bengaluru

No more outsourcing for state universities

Higher Education Minister asks varsities to keep private parties away from exam-related jobs.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

G T Devegowda (File photo)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A directive from Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda to all state universities will practically put an end to any involvement of private players in state university operations, mainly examinations-related works, which were normally outsourced to them. With an eye on preventing scams and corruption in state universities, Devegowda has directed all state universities not to outsource the works to any private parties or organisation, and to only deal with government agencies and portals henceforth.

Not just that, the minister has said all tenders involving private parties that are open right now with the state universities should be stopped immediately. “Some universities have issued tender notifications, while some are in the stages of finalisation, and some are even planning to announce tenders. We will completely stop all these tendering processes and ask the universities to adopt only government services,” the minister told The New Indian Express. Devegowda said that as soon as he took over the reins of the higher education department, he was thronged by private companies requesting him to consider them for examination-related works in stateuniversities.

“These private companies approach me daily to accommodate them in works of the state universities. They come up with big presentations and try to impress us saying they want to get involved. I want to put an end to all such practices because universities can flout rules and make a business out of this,” he said.
Devegowda chose to cite the example of Tumakuru University — while suggesting all other state-run universities follow it — which conducts its examination process with zero-cost by adopting all government services for their exam works. 

“Instead of giving data to a third party, universities must prepare their own software using state and Central government agencies. In this matter, Tumakuru University is a role model to all as it is not spending a single rupee on its examinations as it is doing everything through government agencies and services,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G T Devegowda Higher Education Minister Outsourcing for Jobs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release