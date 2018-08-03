No more outsourcing for state universities

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A directive from Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda to all state universities will practically put an end to any involvement of private players in state university operations, mainly examinations-related works, which were normally outsourced to them. With an eye on preventing scams and corruption in state universities, Devegowda has directed all state universities not to outsource the works to any private parties or organisation, and to only deal with government agencies and portals henceforth.

Not just that, the minister has said all tenders involving private parties that are open right now with the state universities should be stopped immediately. “Some universities have issued tender notifications, while some are in the stages of finalisation, and some are even planning to announce tenders. We will completely stop all these tendering processes and ask the universities to adopt only government services,” the minister told The New Indian Express. Devegowda said that as soon as he took over the reins of the higher education department, he was thronged by private companies requesting him to consider them for examination-related works in stateuniversities.

“These private companies approach me daily to accommodate them in works of the state universities. They come up with big presentations and try to impress us saying they want to get involved. I want to put an end to all such practices because universities can flout rules and make a business out of this,” he said.

Devegowda chose to cite the example of Tumakuru University — while suggesting all other state-run universities follow it — which conducts its examination process with zero-cost by adopting all government services for their exam works.

“Instead of giving data to a third party, universities must prepare their own software using state and Central government agencies. In this matter, Tumakuru University is a role model to all as it is not spending a single rupee on its examinations as it is doing everything through government agencies and services,” he said.