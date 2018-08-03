PIL against fee for filing IT returns late

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some city-based income tax assessees have moved the Karnataka High Court against the late ‘fee’ introduced by the I-T Department for delay in filing of income tax returns from the assessment year 2018-19. Being aggrieved by levy of the late fee, Pankaj S Shah, Jeen Philip, Mohammed Jameel Ahmed, Yellappa Reddy and P S Sukruth Athreya have filed the public interest litigation praying the to quash the Section 234F of the Income Tax Act.

According to the petitioners, 234F, a new Section has been introduced under the Income Tax Act, 1961, with effect from April 1, 2018, which is applicable for the assessment year 2018-19 and onwards.

This imposition seems too harsh and regressive. The nominal earners who are brought into tax net will be discouraged to file the returns though genuinely they wish to file the returns, they claimed.

During the hearing on

Thursday, petitioners' counsel Dilraj Rohit Sequeira submitted that the meaning of word ‘fee’ is “a payment made to a professional person or to a professional or public body in exchange for advice or services” or make a payment to (someone) in return for services. No kind of service is being rendered by the income tax authorities by levy of fee for delay in filing the IT returns. Hence, it partakes the character of penalty because it is punitive in nature rather than compensatory, he claimed.

Dilraj also brought to the notice of the court that the similar petition has been filed before the Madras High Court and the court had issued notice to the respondents. After hearing the matter, the division bench

comprising Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas, reserved the order after the hearing the case on Thursday.

