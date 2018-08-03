Home Cities Bengaluru

Tanzanian girl attack: NHRC pulls up Bengaluru police, compensates girl

The attack on the Tanzanian girl took place following an accident in Soladevanahalli in the city, after four Sudanese students had run over a resident on February 1, 2016.

Published: 03rd August 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) awarded a compensation of Rs one lakh, for the inability of Bengaluru City Police from preventing an assault by a mob on a Tanzanian student in the city, here on Friday. "The compensation amount will be deposited today (Friday) in the bank for the benefit of the student," Justice H L Dattu, Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, said.

The attack on the Tanzanian girl took place following an accident in Soladevanahalli in the city, after four Sudanese students had run over a resident on February 1, 2016. The case was taken up by the full commission consisting of three judges.

Justice Dattu said that though the girl has left the country, the compensation is being paid as there was police inaction in saving her from the attackers.

Contaminated water

After hearing a case on contaminated water supply in Shivamogga district which left four people dead, Dattu said that NHRC has directed the authorities concerned to distribute compensation of Rs 5,000 each to 35 victims who were affected by it. "While local authorities have provided compensation of Rs two lakh each to four victims who died due to the same, other victims were not compensated. So, NHRC has directed local authorities to provide compensation," he said.

On Action Taken Reports (ATR) regarding human rights violations, Dattu said that ATRs were not filed. "Show-cause notice have been issued to the concerned in cases where ATRs have not been submitted," he said. The reports are sought by NHRC based on complaints by petitioners. To a question on minimum wage, he said that wherever minimum wages are paid, directions have been issued to provide minimum wages. On the controversy over the National Registry of Citizens, he said that NHRC did not want discuss a 'political debate' regarding the issue.

Total cases

According to a release issued prior to the briefing, a total of 185 cases, including matters pending in the Commission was considered by the three benches on the first day. Of the cases, 106 were closed as the Commission was satisfied by the action taken by the State government. "The Commission recommended compensation of Rs five lakh in one case and has issued show-cause notice to the State government in seven matters for providing monetary relief for prima facie violation of human rights," the release said.

On the second day, 11 cases were listed with the full commission. Considering the ATRs submitted in connection with these cases, the full commission closed four cases and sought further reports in the remaining cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tanzanian girl attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release