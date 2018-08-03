Tanzanian girl attack: NHRC pulls up Bengaluru police, compensates girl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) awarded a compensation of Rs one lakh, for the inability of Bengaluru City Police from preventing an assault by a mob on a Tanzanian student in the city, here on Friday. "The compensation amount will be deposited today (Friday) in the bank for the benefit of the student," Justice H L Dattu, Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, said.

The attack on the Tanzanian girl took place following an accident in Soladevanahalli in the city, after four Sudanese students had run over a resident on February 1, 2016. The case was taken up by the full commission consisting of three judges.

Justice Dattu said that though the girl has left the country, the compensation is being paid as there was police inaction in saving her from the attackers.

Contaminated water

After hearing a case on contaminated water supply in Shivamogga district which left four people dead, Dattu said that NHRC has directed the authorities concerned to distribute compensation of Rs 5,000 each to 35 victims who were affected by it. "While local authorities have provided compensation of Rs two lakh each to four victims who died due to the same, other victims were not compensated. So, NHRC has directed local authorities to provide compensation," he said.

On Action Taken Reports (ATR) regarding human rights violations, Dattu said that ATRs were not filed. "Show-cause notice have been issued to the concerned in cases where ATRs have not been submitted," he said. The reports are sought by NHRC based on complaints by petitioners. To a question on minimum wage, he said that wherever minimum wages are paid, directions have been issued to provide minimum wages. On the controversy over the National Registry of Citizens, he said that NHRC did not want discuss a 'political debate' regarding the issue.

Total cases

According to a release issued prior to the briefing, a total of 185 cases, including matters pending in the Commission was considered by the three benches on the first day. Of the cases, 106 were closed as the Commission was satisfied by the action taken by the State government. "The Commission recommended compensation of Rs five lakh in one case and has issued show-cause notice to the State government in seven matters for providing monetary relief for prima facie violation of human rights," the release said.

On the second day, 11 cases were listed with the full commission. Considering the ATRs submitted in connection with these cases, the full commission closed four cases and sought further reports in the remaining cases.