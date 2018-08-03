Yoga classes mandatory in higher education

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is mandatory for all higher education institutions, universities and degree colleges in the state to practice yoga and yoga-related courses from the present academic year.This was decided at a meeting of vice chancellors and other officials of state universities which was chaired by State Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda in the city on Thursday.

The department has constituted a panel with experts from Patanjali Yoga. This panel will decide ways of implementing yoga as a course. It will submit recommendation in a month’s time and the department will frame a common syllabus for conducting short duration yoga courses.According to department officials it is must for all government, aided and private degree colleges in the state to conduct 20-minute yoga classes.

5,000 teaching posts to be filled

The higher education minister said a notification will soon be issued to recruit 5,000 teaching posts that are lying vacant at higher education institutions. The proposal to recruit 5,000 teaching staffers was approved by the Chief Minister and the Finance Department.