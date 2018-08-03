Home Cities Bengaluru

Yoga classes mandatory in higher education

 It is mandatory for all higher education institutions, universities and degree colleges in the state to practice yoga and yoga-related courses from the present academic year.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga

Image for representational purpose for Yoga.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is mandatory for all higher education institutions, universities and degree colleges in the state to practice yoga and yoga-related courses from the present academic year.This was decided at a meeting of vice chancellors and other officials of state universities which was chaired by State Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda in the city on Thursday.

The department has constituted a panel with experts from Patanjali Yoga. This panel will decide ways of implementing yoga as a course. It will submit recommendation in a month’s time and the department will frame a common syllabus for conducting short duration yoga courses.According to department officials it is must for all government, aided and private degree colleges in the state to conduct 20-minute yoga classes.

5,000 teaching posts to be filled
The higher education minister said a notification will soon be issued to recruit 5,000 teaching posts that are lying vacant at higher education institutions. The proposal to recruit 5,000 teaching staffers was approved by the Chief Minister and the Finance Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yoga Classes G T Devegowda State Higher Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release