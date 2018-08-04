Home Cities Bengaluru

Assault on BBMP officials: Only HC to hear bail pleas, not trial court

The court said that as the BBMP officers are now attending to their duties and efforts are being made to remove such illegal hoarding/flexes/banners etc.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:46 AM

BBMP officials removing banners at Queen’s Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking  a serious note of the assault on BBMP officials and workers engaged in removing unauthorised flexes/banners/buntings, the Karnataka High Court on Friday said anticipatory bail pleas or bail applications filed by the accused will be heard only by it and not the trial court.

In order to send a strong message to the culprits, the division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas said: “..we deem it appropriate to order that any bail application in Crime No.0369/2018 registered by the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station shall only be dealt with and considered in the High Court."

The court said that as the BBMP officers are now attending to their duties and efforts are being made to remove such illegal hoarding/flexes/banners etc., any attempt by any person to obstruct this work is required to be viewed seriously, particularly when this petition remains pending in this Court.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Uday Holla informed the court that a total of four persons were arrested and two were injured. They are Chandan and Manu. The court adjourned the hearing to August 8, 2018.
After the high court issued directions on Wednesday, the authorities of BBMP have seriously taken up the tasks of removing and dealing with all the unauthorized flexes/ banners/ advertisements.

