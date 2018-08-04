Drunk driver rams school van into BMTC bus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The driver of a private school bus was injured after crashing into a BMTC bus at NES bus stop in Yelahanka at 7.30 am on Friday. The driver, according to the police, was drunk and was on his way to pick up students. The bus was empty. Tension prevailed at the spot for a while as the angry passengers tried to thrash the driver, who fled from the spot.

The driver is Manjunath V, a resident of Hebbal. The bus belongs to a private travel agency and was hired by Presidency school in RT Nagar. Soon after the incident, the driver was sent for a medical test and he was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The school authorities were summoned. They, however, did not appear before the investigation officer till late evening and the bus was seized. Meanwhile, the driving license of Manjunath was sent to the RTO for suspension.

Murugendrappa, an eyewitness, told the police that the driver of the school bus was overspeeding to overtake the BMTC bus. As he crashed into the BMTC bus from behind, Manjunath sustained injuries on his legs while the passengers who were inside the BMTC bus got down to see what happened. Manjunath feld the scene, but Yelahanka traffic police nabbed him within a few minutes and he was rushed to a private hospital.Action will be taken against school authorities and the travel company for negligence.