Fake BBMP pourakarmika busted

According to Nagabhushan, a union leader, Subramanya used to supply vehicles to pourakarmikas in the ward.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike employee has been accused of falsely enrolling himself as a pourakarmika and drawing salary for six months. Following complaints by union leaders to Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP, Sarfaraz Khan and to the Joint Commissioner (West) Venkatachalapathy, orders have been passed to suspend the accused worker.

According to Nagabhushan, a union leader, Subramanya used to supply vehicles to pourakarmikas in the ward. When the BBMP switched to a system of direct payment to workers, he entered his own name in the rolls for ward number 139 (City Market). “A person called Gopinath Reddy was the supervisor of pourakarmikas in the ward, but Subramanya was actually in charge of marking attendances of workers through biometric identification, and has been drawing the salary of a pourakarmika since January,” he said.

The complaint submitted to the JC also carried signatures of at least 50 pourakarmikas who allege Subramanya was harassing them. Nagabhushan said the accused regularly caused nuisance for the workers. “He removed several workers from work, and replaced them with certain other people of his choice.”

The union leader also alleged that Subramanya had crossed the age of 60, and was still working using a fake ID card which showed him to be younger. Following the complaint, Sarfaraz Khan wrote an order to suspend the worker, which was reinforced by approval of Joint Commissioner (West). Nagabhushan said Subramanya’s guilt was established by checking the payment records for the ward, which showed his name too. However, he adds that the order has not been implemented yet and Subramanya is still an employee.
The complaint also states that although people had complained about Subramanya, no action  was taken against him.

TAGS
pourakarmika BBMP pourakarmika Fake BBMP pourakarmika

