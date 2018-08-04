Home Cities Bengaluru

Hoppipola: Variety served in a lively setup

Published: 04th August 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

The burger on the menu. (Photo | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has always been known as a happening city, and a walk down Church Street proves it. Not only does Hoppipola bring in an energetic ambience, it also provides great food and drinks.

Though there are a variety of cocktails on their menu, it is not hard to find the right one in line with your preference. Start off with the Hoppi Bath Tub, which is a simple white rum and beer-based cocktail with basil, ginger and orange, served on a miniature bathtub with a bottle of Kingfisher turned upside down. Interestingly, the mix can get heavy with alcohol as the beer blends in more with every sip.

The drink IQ also nicknamed as Edison’s favourite is a mix of vodka, watermelon, passion, cranberry. The drink is served inside a light bulb-shaped glass and hence, the name. The distinct taste of the watermelon is refreshing. This was one of my favourite cocktails here.

You can end your drinking spree with a Thai punch – a mix of white rum, ginger and kaffir lime leaves. Served in a tricycle-shaped container, the drink is bitterly delicious and enjoyable. Then comes the mouth-watering starters. The Pan Grilled Chicken Tikka with mint and coriander chutney is a perfect appetiser after some drinks. The chicken is tenderly soft on the inside, though a bit hard on the outside. The dish is served with some red and yellow peppers on the side.

The Southern Spicy Crispy Prawns is another filling dish. It has loads of curry leaves and mayonnaise spread over the prawns. The prawns are crispy and fried, which surprisingly goes well with the combination of curry leaves.

The Hoppi Fried Chicken, very similar to a KFC chicken piece, is a bit dry on the outside. This is, unfortunately, my least favourite dish on the menu. In the main course, Prawn Chettinad that is served with rice might catch your attention. Due to the number of curry leaves in the prawns' dish, the curry leaves in the

Chettinad dish seems to be a turn-off. The dish doesn’t have a typical look. Topped with butter, and an unmistakable taste of coconut milk, turmeric and salt, makes it a little sweet. So if you are a big fan of sweet coconut milk, you can try this. The sweetness is balanced, however, in combination with basmati rice.

For desserts, you can try Choco Block, a round-shaped chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce all over. The brownie isn’t too sweet but the other ingredients balanced it out. Overall, a near-to-perfect dessert for the young crowd at Hoppipola.
Cost for two: 1,500 (approx.)

