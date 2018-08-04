Ministry of Defence to hand over land for 10 Bengaluru infrastructure development projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Defence(MoD) has agreed to hand over land for works on ten infrastructure development projects in Bengaluru.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the decision was made following a meeting with the Ministry and State government officials. For exchange of the land provided by MoD, State government will have to sanction land of equal value in other parts of the State.

"The State cabinet will meet and take a decision on the same," she said. In the meanwhile, MoD has been instructed to immediately allow the construction works to start.

The decision was taken following a meeting in Vidhana Soudha on Saturday. Earlier, following a meeting of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on July 18, officials from MoD and the State government had held discussions regarding the issue, before a final call was taken today. The list of the projects will be announced soon.