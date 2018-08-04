MLA S Raghu lifts shutters of shops in HAL 2nd Stage

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday, CE reported that a number of illegal commercial establishments were shut down by the BBMP post three years of protesting by residents. Now, some of these establishments in HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, were reopened on Friday by MLA S Raghu.

The MLA, along with BBMP Health Inspector Sanghamithra, discussed with residents and traders, and measured the width of the road before agreeing to reopen the establishments as per the instruction from the Joint Commissioner Dr Ashok. He requested the health officer not to act harshly against shop owners and implement rules in a humane manner. “We will call a public meeting to discuss the developments and invite suggestions from all stake holders for solutions to the complaints of residents,” says S Raghu. But Dr R Srinivas, member of the Social Amenities Association of HAL 2nd Stage, says that even if they have opened the shops on the behest of the MLA, it is still illegal if trade licences are not in place. “Only shops that didn’t have trade licences were shut down. People who come to these eateries and offices gather on the road and park their vehicles here,” he says.

‘Problem only with liquor shop’

The shops, including liquor shops, grocery and vegetable shops, were shut after residents protested against commercialisation. However, some residents say they didn’t have issues with the cafes or shops, just the liquor shop on 9th Main Road.

A senior citizen who lives in the locality, says, “We didn’t have any issues with the shops. If they are shut, where will we go and buy essentials? We have an issue with the liquor shop. People get drunk and create nuisance. We have been asked not to raise complaints against those drinking and causing disturbance as they are the sons of prominent MLAs.” But Poonacha, owner of the liquor shop, says they are operating the business by complying with all rules. “Yet, we were forced to shut down. We are complying with Excise Department rules,” he says.

Another resident, under anonymity, says, “Some areas have wider roads while others have narrow ones. To establish a rule that shops cannot be run based on the width of the road isn’t fair. How can people travel to different zones for groceries and basic necessities?,” he asks, adding that shutting these shops could affect the livelihood of many.

‘BBMP postponing renewal of licences’

S G Aditya, secretary, Indiranagar Owners and Traders Association, says most shops do have licences. “Some have been trying to renew their trade licences, but the BBMP postpones it. I understand if the residents have issue with the liquor shop, but there are shops that sell groceries too,” he says. He adds that they were not given any notice before seizing the establishments. Rafiq, owner of a supermarket, says, “I sell groceries. The shop has been shut for the last four days, and the produce has spoilt. I am incurring a loss of `15,000 to `20,000 every day.”