Soccer to check on dropouts in Bengaluru

The third edition of the event would see around 30 teams coming together, which includes six women's team.

04th August 2018

Kids play soccer. (Photo | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a survey conducted by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) it was revealed that 1,739 children from Bengaluru in the age group of seven to 13 have dropped out of school this year. In an effort to keep a check on the number of underprivileged children dropping out of school, NGO Child Rights and You (CRY) will be organising a tournament - AON Soccer for Child Rights on August 4 at the FIFA approved FSV Arena at Hennur. The event aims to provide exposure to underprivileged children through the medium of sports.

The third edition of the event would see around 30 teams coming together, which includes six women's team. Out of the 30 participating teams, two teams would be from the Vysarpadi Children Empowerment Project, Chennai (one men’s and one women’s team).

The tournament hopes to break boundaries and motivate these children to continue their education. This year, Aon who was the prime sponsor for Manchester United has also come forward to support the cause.
So how did this tournament come about? Vyasarpadi is the oldest and largest slum in Chennai with over 1.5 lakh people who call it home. With violations towards children being a cause of concern, and with the aspiration to bring about a change in the lives of children, the NGO got in association with Vyasarpadi Children Empowerment Project in the year of 2007. Thereafter, they eventually introduced the tournament, ‘Soccer for Child Rights’.

“The event saw the confluence of two strata of the society playing with each other. The corporate participants and the players of Vyasarpadi were seen playing against each other, to raise awareness on child rights,” says Suma Ravi, regional director (CRY), who is also the organiser of the event.

“Through this endeavour, the medium of sports has been a very powerful influencer, which has motivated children to continue education. Football allow children to congregate in a space where discussion are not only limited to soccer but forms the premise of larger awareness building on child rights,” she adds, pointing out that the project focuses on ensuring children who have potential of dropping out, complete their schooling.

