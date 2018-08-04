Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, Metro card top-up machines at bus depot

Presently, more than 60 per cent out of riders use these ‘Varshik Cards’ or ‘Smart Cards’, which offer a 15 per cent discount on each trip.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Metro

Namma Metro train for representational purpose. (File photo: EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faced with repeated complaints from commuters about long queues at counters of Metro stations to top up its travel cards, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now working on setting up automated Top-Up machines at prominent places across the city.  Presently, more than 60 per cent out of riders use these ‘Varshik Cards’ or ‘Smart Cards’, which offer a 15 per cent discount on each trip.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said that the machines would be installed in places where footfalls are very high. “We are thinking of putting them up at the TTMC centres of the BMTC,  banks and of course, and Metro stations. More places are being considered,” he said. He did not specify a time frame within which these would be installed.  

BMRCL permitted an increase in the storage value of these cards from February this year. An amount of `3,000 is now allowed when the topping up is done at Metro stations while `2,500 is permitted for topping the card online.

The ticket-vending machines, installed at a few Metro stations from 2011, have been functioning erratically. Metro is dependent on an outside agency to correct any fault. The need to calibrate these machines after demonetisation affected their functioning, an official said.     

BMRCL officials on Thursday met a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency in the City.  MD Ajay Seth said, “We held a dialogue to explore possibilities of long term JICA financing for Metro lines. They have given us funds for Phase-I and we were discussing funding from the agency for Phase-II also. “ JICA has funded `4,000 crore out of the `13,845 crore Phase-I project (42.3 Kms).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varshik Cards Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Ajay Seth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta