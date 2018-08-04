Home Cities Bengaluru

WhatsApp status lands woman in police net

A 26-year-old woman, who had committed a theft at her employer’s house and had pleaded innocent fell into police trap after she posted her photos wearing gold jewels on WhatsApp. 

Published: 04th August 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 26-year-old woman, who had committed a theft at her employer’s house and had pleaded innocent fell into police trap after she posted her photos wearing gold jewels on WhatsApp. The Sriramapura police have arrested her and recovered the stolen valuables worth `5 lakh from her. The accused is Kavitha Bai, a resident of Moodalapalya.

Police said Satyanarayan Rao, a retired employee of a private company and a resident of Sriramapura, had employed Kavitha to take care of his ailing wife a few months ago. Kavitha had found where gold and other valuables were kept in the house and also managed to steal a spare key of the main door of the house.
“On May 11, Rao admitted his wife to a hospital for treatment and Kavitha had also gone with them. She told Rao that she had to go home and will return soon, and left. She went to Rao’s house and gained easy entry and stole gold and other valuables and returned to the hospital. The theft came to light when Rao returned home the next day,” police said.

