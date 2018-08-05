Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops vacate Maharani’s college canteen run by man accused of harassment   

 The students and staff at Maharani’s College for Women heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday as police vacated the canteen inside the college campus run by Navin Kumar. 

Published: 05th August 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The students and staff at Maharani’s College for Women heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday as police vacated the canteen inside the college campus run by Navin Kumar. He was accused of harassing students. Police officers vacated the canteen and took Navin’s parents into custody. “During the search, we found alcohol bottles inside the canteen where he and his family used to live,” said a senior police officer. Meanwhile, the police even questioned his parents about the  supply of drugs and other illegal activities.  

Recently, over 45 students from the college filed complaints before the state Women’s Commission against Navin — who claimed to be an RTI activist. He had allegedly harassed them by clicking their pictures, video recording their movements on his phone and also by roaming around the girls hostel in the campus during the night. Following the complaint, chairperson of the commission Nagalakshmi Bai visited the campus, met students and verified CCTV footage. As the complaints made by students proved to be true and were recorded on the CCTV camera, she ordered an inquiry and also directed police officers to initiate action.

Earlier, when college authorities approached the police, there was no action initiated. Following this, students had approached the commission. “We were literally living in fear and are thankful to the Women’s Commission chief for initiating action based on our complaints. We hope he doesn’t enter the campus again,” said one of the students. As per the information, the tender for canteen was given to someone else and Navin Kumar had forcefully taken over the canteen and sent the real owner out of the campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharani’s College for Women Nagalakshmi Bai CCTV footage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta