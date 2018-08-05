Five Arrested on Robbery charges in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharathi Nagar police on Friday arrested a group of five who were plotting a robbery near Commercial Street in the city. The police recovered Rs 4 lakh in cash, two gold necklaces, 14 branded wrist watches and 2 DSLR cameras worth Rs 4 lakh from them. The accused are Faruk Bin Shahid Ali (24), Nadeem Khan Bin Abdul Ansar (24), Nadeem Ahamad Bin Shabira Ahamad (21), Ratan alias Kaka Bin Albert Ala (20) and Jawad Ali Bin Nashir Ali (21).

The five were arrested when they were waiting to rob passersby. Police had gathered information from one of their associates before tracing them. The accused are involved in more than 30 cases in Hennur, Banaswadi, HSR Layout and other areas. The accused wanted to make easy money and also bought costly perfumes with the money they robbed.

