Focus on inviting third-world countries to B’luru Tech Summit

BENGALURU: In a first, organisers of Bengaluru Tech Summit will invite delegations from third-world countries in Africa to the 21st edition of the event in November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently went to Rwanda as part of an outreach tour. He was accompanied by a 100-member delegation that comprised industry heads, including a contingent from Karnataka. “In fact, the contingent from Karnataka, which comprised around 25 members, was the biggest from any state. One of the aims is to get a delegation from Rwanda to join us at the summit,” says Jagdish Patankar, curator of events at the summit.

Besides Rwanda, organisers will also try and invite other countries. Jagadish says, “Coincidentally, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, also happens to be the chairperson of the African Union. We are hoping that we will be able to invite other African countries to the summit as well,” says Jagdish. The African Union is a continental union that includes all its 55 nations.

Jagadish says that Indian countries have been turning their attention to resource-rich African countries of late. “For Karnataka, the main idea is to expand their IT capabilities in these countries and in the field of agri-tech. There are also other sectors, such as mining and manufacturing,” says Jagadish.

In addition to African countries, the organisers are also looking to invite delegations from Latin America. “For the moment, our main focus is African countries. Last year, around 10 countries participated in the summit,” he adds.

The major themes at this year’s summit will be — Emerging technologies aimed at showcasing the latest and best innovations across sectors; global alliances; and startups.