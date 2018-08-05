Girls outdo boys again in achievement survey 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Achievement Survey 2017-18 for class 10 students released by the MHRD across the country once again shows that girls are better than boys when it comes to learning outcomes in various subjects.

Schools and students were picked as samples from various districts for the survey, covering five subjects — mathematics, science, social science and English.

In Bengaluru north (urban), for example, the survey showed that girls performed better in mathematics with a score of 36.70, as compared to 35.85 for boys. In science, girls scored 38.67, while boys scored 35.74. In social science, boys averaged a score of 42.44, much lower than the girls’ score of 45.

In Bengaluru south (urban), it is the same story. Girls outperformed boys with a score of 36.34 as compared to the boys’ 35.18. In science, girls scored 35.42 as compared to 34.30 by the girls. In social science, while boys scored 43.40, girls scored 44.15. Similarly, in English, girls scored 52.03 as compared to 47.17 by the boys.

In Bengaluru rural, the scores were 37.62 (boys) to 39.05 (girls) in science. In social science, the scores were 43.09 (boys) to 45.88 (girls), and in English, it was 42.68 for boys and 43.33 for girls.

Also, in all three districts, it’s mostly the schools in rural areas that did well. It was also observed that government schools fared much better than aided schools in all the three districts.