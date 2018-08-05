Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Homely’ feel to japanese speaking event

For the first time, the event was held at the Consul-General’s home at High Grounds

Published: 05th August 2018

Japanese and non-Japanese guests seen enjoying the event  Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sporting a yellow flowery saree on a cloudy Sunday afternoon, you would have to look twice at Miho Sakata Malhan before figuring out that she is Japanese. Looking every bit Indian, this was Miho’s first time at the ‘Japanese Speaking Event’ — a casual get together of Japanese nationals in the city and Japanese enthusiasts — that was hosted by the Japanese Consul-General, Takayuki Kitagawa at his official residence at High Grounds.

“I am married to an Indian and I have been living here in Bengaluru for many years. The diversity in this country is something that still fascinates me. It’s so different from Japan in every way. An event like this is needed to facilitate, exchange and create dialogue between two important countries,” Miho says.   

This is the first time that the event was held at the residence of the Consul-General. “When I first moved to Bengaluru last year, I was living in a hotel for a long time. We were searching for a house and till we found one, we decided to still hold the event at hotels. When I moved into a house of my own, I decided that this event had to be hosted in a house. Look at the results — the event now has a very homely feel,” says Kitagawa.

With sushi, ebi furai (fried shrimp) and other Japanese delights laid out in the garden, the air in and around the residence resonated with all things Japanese. As many as 40 Japanese nationals working in the city and 80 Indians attended the event.

Varsha Arjun, a homemaker who developed an interest in Japanese culture through her husband, says, “My husband used to work in Toyota and he had a few Japanese colleagues. I gradually learnt the language and also attended a number of Japanese events in the city. Japanese culture is fascinating, and the people are welcoming and polite by nature,” she adds.

