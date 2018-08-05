Home Cities Bengaluru

Illegal banners: BBMP books its own councillor

Interestingly, the corporation took action against its own councillor who featured in a birthday celebration poster put up in her ward.

BBMP Councillor Nalini Manju’s birthday banner brought down in Rajarajeshwarinagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On day four of the ongoing drive against illegal flexes and banners in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities filed an FIR against a BBMP councillor for putting up flexes and banners in Rajarajeshwarinagar ward. Interestingly, the corporation took action against its own councillor who featured in a birthday celebration poster put up in her ward. BBMP had promised action against those who were featured on these banners as well as those who fixed it.

The FIR was filed against Nalini Manju under the Karnataka Open Places Disfigurement Act by the Assistant Executive Engineer of the RR Nagar division. Nalini is a member of BJP, which alleged that the corporation was not acting against those who featured in banners put up by Congress workers. Manju, the councillor’s husband, claimed that they were unaware that the banners were illegal. “In Bengaluru, there are many of these banners put up everywhere, including on flyovers.

These banners were put up on our road and a couple of them were in our compound as well. We did not know that if we put banners inside our property we will end up having a police case filed against us,” he said. BBMP authorities have so far removed 22,481 flexboards and banners in the city. The civic agency has also shut down 65 flex manufacturing units and also filed 14 FIRs for putting up banners. 

