By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jayanagar police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man for cheating at least 200 women on the pretext of offering them jobs in a multi-level-marketing business he was running. He had taken Rs 2 lakh from them. The accused is Rohit S (26), a resident of Konanakunte near JP Nagar.

A Jayanagar police official said the police arrested him acting on a tip-off. Rohit was cheating job seekers, promising them that they would get easy money by investing in his business, police said. He had collected Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 from each person depending on the kind of job one was looking for.