No, city police constables won’t get a new hat  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A meeting held in the home department among senior police officials including the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG& IGP) in the police headquarters led to a rumour that police department was considering changing the hats used by constables.

By Saturday evening, a picture of a policeman wearing a new cap was doing the rounds on Whatsapp. The cap, a peaked one instead of the currently used slouch hat cap, was allegedly recommended by officials of the health department according to some of the messages. However, the police department said that they were clueless about the entire move.

A senior police officer told TNIE, “Today’s meeting has no link with the cap. It is not so easy to change it for the entire police force without a government order. No decision or discussion on this topic has been taken so far,” he said adding that the department was yet to receive any recommendation for the same.

DG & IGP Neelamani N Raju also ruled out the change. “There is no proposal which has been discussed and it is completely false.”