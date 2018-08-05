Home Cities Bengaluru

Spanish twist to dance ensemble

Chennai-based High Kicks, which was one of only two companies to represent India at the Commonwealth Youth Dance Fest in Scotland in 2014, performed a contemporary dance theatre for the first time in

Published: 05th August 2018 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chennai-based High Kicks, which was one of only two companies to represent India at the Commonwealth Youth Dance Fest in Scotland in 2014, performed a contemporary dance theatre for the first time in Bengaluru on Sunday.

An all girls ensemble, High Kicks specialises in performing conceptualised and contemporary global dance fusion performances. It was founded in 2011 by Aparna Nagesh, a choreographer with over 20 years of experience in dance.

She has been performing, choreographing and teaching various dance styles. Coming from a Tamil Brahmin family, Aparna dedicates her dancing skills to her father who worked in the army. But, she struggled due to her skin tone and later got back on her feet, breaking the norms and stereotypes of the dance industry. She eventually completed a six-month course in New York at the Broadway Dance company which was a kick-start to her 20-year-old career.

From full-length productions to performances as short as 15 minutes, High Kicks predominantly focuses on using themes, concepts or unique storylines to create original performance pieces that create awareness, start conversations and influence change.

The ensemble presented Duende, a contemporary dance theatre, in the city at Jagriti. Duende is a Spanish word which means ‘the mysterious power of art to deeply move a person’. The piece comprises three acts – Depaysement, White Noise and Her Story. Aparna Nagesh says there is no message in their performance, the audience can perceive and interpret the way they’d like. “We are just experiencing the gamut of feelings that come from each one of these journeys, and translating it into the form we know the best.

The audience can perceive and interpret the way they’d like. Maybe someone will feel a call to action regarding women issues or will sympathise with us and then forget about it or some might do research on one or all the topics. As long as they all feel something, our purpose is achieved,” says Aparna.

The first two pieces were written, devised and choreographed by Aparna. White Noise talks about mental illness caused due to excessive digital noise. Depaysement is based on a lot of research and the book Nujeen: One Girl’s Incredible Journey from War-Torn Syria in a Wheelchair. Her story is about growing up as a girl and how contributions made by women have been ignored largely in the history. It’s conceptualised by Aparna and written by Kirthi Jayakumar, founder of Red Elephant Foundation. “Kirthi curated the research on the woman and wrote the script for that particular piece. I choreographed it. It has live music by Vishwa Bharath,” says Aparna.

She adds that all three topics are subjects that she feels strongly about and the pieces were written and devised from an intrinsic need for people to sit up, take notice of issues and for me, to also have an outlet for the same.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta