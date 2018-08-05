Spanish twist to dance ensemble

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chennai-based High Kicks, which was one of only two companies to represent India at the Commonwealth Youth Dance Fest in Scotland in 2014, performed a contemporary dance theatre for the first time in Bengaluru on Sunday.

An all girls ensemble, High Kicks specialises in performing conceptualised and contemporary global dance fusion performances. It was founded in 2011 by Aparna Nagesh, a choreographer with over 20 years of experience in dance.

She has been performing, choreographing and teaching various dance styles. Coming from a Tamil Brahmin family, Aparna dedicates her dancing skills to her father who worked in the army. But, she struggled due to her skin tone and later got back on her feet, breaking the norms and stereotypes of the dance industry. She eventually completed a six-month course in New York at the Broadway Dance company which was a kick-start to her 20-year-old career.

From full-length productions to performances as short as 15 minutes, High Kicks predominantly focuses on using themes, concepts or unique storylines to create original performance pieces that create awareness, start conversations and influence change.

The ensemble presented Duende, a contemporary dance theatre, in the city at Jagriti. Duende is a Spanish word which means ‘the mysterious power of art to deeply move a person’. The piece comprises three acts – Depaysement, White Noise and Her Story. Aparna Nagesh says there is no message in their performance, the audience can perceive and interpret the way they’d like. “We are just experiencing the gamut of feelings that come from each one of these journeys, and translating it into the form we know the best.

The first two pieces were written, devised and choreographed by Aparna. White Noise talks about mental illness caused due to excessive digital noise. Depaysement is based on a lot of research and the book Nujeen: One Girl’s Incredible Journey from War-Torn Syria in a Wheelchair. Her story is about growing up as a girl and how contributions made by women have been ignored largely in the history. It’s conceptualised by Aparna and written by Kirthi Jayakumar, founder of Red Elephant Foundation. “Kirthi curated the research on the woman and wrote the script for that particular piece. I choreographed it. It has live music by Vishwa Bharath,” says Aparna.

She adds that all three topics are subjects that she feels strongly about and the pieces were written and devised from an intrinsic need for people to sit up, take notice of issues and for me, to also have an outlet for the same.”