Three win cash in ragi mudde-jowar roti contest  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three individuals on Saturday won cash prizes for eating five raagi mudde with bassaaru and 10 jowar roti with ennegayi palya, all in a span of less than ten minutes. Not just that, the winners also won free food for one month at Appaji Canteen which celebrated first year anniversary. JD(S) MLC T A Sharavana, who owns Appaji canteen, had organised Mudde-Jowar roti eating competition to mark the first year anniversary of Appaji canteen, which has been named after JD(S) supremo and former PM H D Devegowda. Shanthappa, a farmer from Magadi won the first place by eating five raagi balls and 10 jowar roti within nine minutes, followed by Sharath and Srinivas, both from Bengaluru who finished within nine minutes 30 seconds and nine minutes 45 seconds respectively.

Winners were given cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively along with free food at Appaji canteen for 30 days, 20 days and 10 days respectively.On Saturday, they had prepared 2,000 raagi mudde and 4,000 jowar roti for the public. “For `10, one can get to eat single mudde-bassaaru, along with single jowar roti with ennegaayi palya. We are making an attempt to provide meals for `10 that will have combination of South and North Karnataka food,” Sharavana told TNIE.