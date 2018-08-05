Vasanth Nagar among areas with most polluted water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey to test water quality in Bengaluru shows that certain areas, like Vasanth Nagar and Bellandur, have dangerous levels of pollutants and hardness in household water.

As many as 1,452 samples of water from borewells, Cauvery water, tankers and other sources were taken from 4,568 homes across the city to test drinkability. Of the samples, about 13.14 per cent had TDS (total dissolvable solids) above the prescribed levels of 500 mg/l. It was also found that 24.03 per cent of the samples showed a level of hardness above the prescribed limit of 200 mg/l.

Vasanth Nagar was one area that showed some of the highest levels of TDS and water hardness - 669.24 mg/l and 425 mg/l, respectively, which is much over the prescribed limit.

Samples from Marathahalli, such as KB Halli, RJ Garden and Muniokola, showed TDS levels of 605 mg/l and hardness of 398 mg/l. Samples from Bellandur showed TDS level of 674 mg/ l and hardness of 392 mg/l.

Of the samples with high levels of TDS, 61 per cent is from borewells, while 17 per cent from Cauvery water. When it came to hardness, 49 per cent of the samples were from borewells, while 26 per cent was Cauvery water. The survey was conducted by BRITA group, a Germany-based water purification company.

Purity based on three parameters

The purity of drinking water can be judged on three parameters — 1. TDS (total dissolvable solids) that consists of inorganic materials such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and some organic materials. TDS should not exceed 500 mg/l. 2.

Hardness of water hardness can be defined as the total amount of dissolved calcium and magnesium in it. According to Indian standards, hardness of water has to be less than 200 mg/l. 3. Another parameter is the pH-level, which represents acidity or alkalinity of water.

Areas with water hardness levels above 200 mg/l

RT Nagar (HMT Layout), Banaswadi (Jayanti Nagar), Hebbal (Nagawara), Jakkur (K Narayana Pura), Jakkur (Dasarahalli), Jalahalli East(Singapuara Garden,HMT Area, Yeshwanthpur (Matikere)

Highest TDS levels

204-922

Banaswadi

222-829

Hoodi

224-783

Jakkur

139-1093

Jalahalli West

206-1030

Janabharati

172-623

Kaggadaspura

219-781

KR Puram