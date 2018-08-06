BBMP gives HAL liquor shop two weeks to relocate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the fate of traders on 9th Main Road, Hal 2nd stage, remains unclear, residents may have reason to rejoice, as the liquor shop they were complaining about, might shut down for good.

In another report, Dr Ashok, joint commissioner, East, BBMP, was quoted as saying that the shop has been given two weeks time to shift from the area, but sources say that the owner hasn’t received any notice from the municipal corporation, and the shop owner, Poonacha, refused to comment on the matter. An employee at the shop also says that they haven’t been asked to shift either.

Confirming the notice sent, Dr Ashok says that they had issued the notice a while back, but haven’t received a response. “The liquor shop has been given two weeks time to shift, failing which they will be permanently shut down. We will look into the laws and see what establishments can be allowed and then take action,” he says.

No liquor shops in residential areas

Vinaykumar BR from Active Residents Welfare Association adds that under the Revised Master Plan 2015, commercial establishments can be allowed on roads that are 40-feet wide. BBMP officials who visited the spot have confirmed that the road matches these requirements. According to ancillary rules, shops selling commodities for daily needs can operate on these roads. That would include tailoring shops, beauty parlours, retail stores and bakeries.

Advocate CV Sudhindra says, “Liquor shops cannot be allowed as excise rules state that such shops should not be established within 100 yards of an educational institution, religious places and public spaces. Liquor shops should not be allowed in residential areas.”

‘Problem not liquor shop’

Aditya SG, secretary of Indiranagar Traders and Owners Association, says, “The real problem is not the liquor shop, it’s the pubs on 100-feet Road. Customers park their vehicles in these lanes and throw liquor bottles in the area. Residents think it’s the people who visit the liquor shop.” Vinaykumar says, “This is an MRP outlet. People buy liquor and leave. May be people from pubs come and throw bottles there. If the people had issues only with the liquor shop, why did they get all shops shut?”