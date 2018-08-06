Bengalureans say ‘Chuku Buku Beku’ once again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In March, a city-based techie, Namratha Nayak, started a petition on change.org to extend Banaswadi-Hosur suburban trains till Yeshwantpur. With no change since, she and other like-minded people are organising ‘Rail Yatra’, similar to the ‘Chuku Buku Beku’ campaign from December 2016.

“I submitted the petition to the divisional railway manager, South Western Railway, and Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan. I requested that the train running from Banaswadi to Hosur be extended to Yeshwanthpur,” says Namratha. She says there has been no response to her petition, which also states that the extension would connect two important stations — Yeshwanthpur and Baiyappanahalli.

“Not only did they not respond, they also cancelled two existing DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) services running between Banaswadi and Hosur, further downgrading operations. The Rail Yatra, on August 25, is being organised for this reason,” she says, adding, “We want extension of services on existing tracks and infrastructure. Around 50-odd people have signed up. We will take the train from Hebbal to Hosur and back.”

Campaigners will carry posters to make commuters aware of the “need for better suburban rail services.” It will take place between 2 pm to 6 pm.