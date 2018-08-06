Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans say ‘Chuku Buku Beku’ once again

In March, a city-based techie, Namratha Nayak, started a petition on change.org to extend Banaswadi-Hosur suburban trains till Yeshwantpur.

Published: 06th August 2018 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Residents who were part of 2016’s Chuku Buku Beku campaign

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In March, a city-based techie, Namratha Nayak, started a petition on change.org to extend Banaswadi-Hosur suburban trains till Yeshwantpur. With no change since, she and other like-minded people are organising ‘Rail Yatra’, similar to the ‘Chuku Buku Beku’ campaign from December 2016.

“I submitted the petition to the divisional railway manager, South Western Railway, and Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan. I requested that the train running from Banaswadi to Hosur be extended to Yeshwanthpur,” says Namratha. She says there has been no response to her petition, which also states that the extension would connect two important stations — Yeshwanthpur and Baiyappanahalli.

“Not only did they not respond, they also cancelled two existing DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) services running between Banaswadi and Hosur, further downgrading operations. The Rail Yatra, on August 25, is being organised for this reason,” she says, adding, “We want extension of services on existing tracks and infrastructure. Around 50-odd people have signed up. We will take the train from Hebbal to Hosur and back.”

Campaigners will carry posters to make commuters aware of the “need for better suburban rail services.” It will take place between 2 pm to 6 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield