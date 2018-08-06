CM Kumaraswamy  urges political leaders to help rid Bengaluru of flexes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has appealed to all political leaders to cooperate with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in clearing illegal flexes and banners across the city as per the High Court directives.

A statement issued by his office states that numerous illegal flexes have ruined the beauty of the city and have caused pollution too. “Hence he has requested the leaders, party workers and elected representatives from all political parties to adhere to the High Court directives and clear flexes mounted in the city,” the release stated.

Kumaraswamy directed BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad to comply with the High Court order and to take stringent action against officers who show negligence in their duty.

MLA’s hoarding in Yelahanka removed

Even after four days of the drive, hoardings featuring Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath of BJP surfaced on NES Road in Yelahanka. Palike Joint Commissioner (Yelahanka) Dr S Nagaraj said he received information about the hoardings on Sunday morning and had inspected them along with the BBMP Commissioner and other officials. “There were no flexes or banners except one hoarding and we got that removed today,” he said.

He said that within Yelahanka zone, most of the flexes and banners had been cleared. “Even boards of pro-Kannada organisations such as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Jai Karnataka were removed as they were illegal,” he added.

MLA Vishwanath said he himself had gotten several flexes removed in the area earlier, and when he received information about these structures he instructed his workers to have them removed. On Friday, BBMP filed an FIR against BBMP councillor Nalini Manju over posters announcing her birthday in Rajarajeshwari Nagar ward.

The drive to remove such advertising structures began on Wednesday after the High Court instructed BBMP to clear them immediately. BBMP deployed several officers and workers and has been carrying out the drive since then. As of Saturday evening, BBMP authorities had removed 22,481 flex boards in the city and had filed 14 FIRs against those putting up banners illegally.