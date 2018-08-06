Home Cities Bengaluru

Dance recital to raise funds for NGO that helps elderly cope with loneliness

It’s not very often that you find a group that is solely dedicated to organising events for the elderly, so as to help them cope with loneliness and hardships. Started by city-based techie Bhaswati Ra

Published: 06th August 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not very often that you find a group that is solely dedicated to organising events for the elderly, so as to help them cope with loneliness and hardships. Started by city-based techie Bhaswati Ramunajan about nine months ago, The Peepal now has around 85 senior members who lead an active life taking part in various activities.

The NGO has joined hands with Leena Mohanty, an Odissi dancer and winner of the Bismillah Khan Youth Award to organise a dance recital called Parikrama on August 11, in order to raise funds for the NGO’s works. “I meet Leena through a common friend. Leena’s dad had passed away a few years ago and she was still finding it hard to cope with this fact. As luck would have it, I had just set up The Peepal around the time I met her. And it was from this meeting that came the idea for a joint event,” says Bhaswati.   

The Peepal conducts school and orphanage visits, encourages seniors to teach children subjects such as mathematics, painting, yoga, meditation. The group hold events that brings children and seniors to celebrate festivities and occasions such as Holi and Ugadi.

Back in June, 2018, Bhaswati and her NGO also organised an event called ‘Everyone’s Rabindranath’ in which two seniors from the group played primary roles. “It was a play and was greatly appreciated by both the old and children,” she says.

In October, 2018, the group is organising a play in which yet an other two seniors and underprivileged children will be taking part in. The proceeds of the play will also go
towards funding the education of the children. “The events we organise will either serve as a platform for our members or help us generate funds for our organisational activities,” she adds. In Parikrama, three
dancers—Leena Mohanty, Debasish Pattnaik and Nirlipta Patnaik — will come together to weave dance forms to talk about “life’s journey.” It is directed by Kalakshetra-trained Bharatnatyam exponent Shangita Namasivayam.

Show schedule
The show will take place on August 11, 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Sevasadan, 14th Cross road, Malleswaram West. For tickets, contact 9731288878 or swatidigi @gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield