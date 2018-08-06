Dance recital to raise funds for NGO that helps elderly cope with loneliness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not very often that you find a group that is solely dedicated to organising events for the elderly, so as to help them cope with loneliness and hardships. Started by city-based techie Bhaswati Ramunajan about nine months ago, The Peepal now has around 85 senior members who lead an active life taking part in various activities.

The NGO has joined hands with Leena Mohanty, an Odissi dancer and winner of the Bismillah Khan Youth Award to organise a dance recital called Parikrama on August 11, in order to raise funds for the NGO’s works. “I meet Leena through a common friend. Leena’s dad had passed away a few years ago and she was still finding it hard to cope with this fact. As luck would have it, I had just set up The Peepal around the time I met her. And it was from this meeting that came the idea for a joint event,” says Bhaswati.

The Peepal conducts school and orphanage visits, encourages seniors to teach children subjects such as mathematics, painting, yoga, meditation. The group hold events that brings children and seniors to celebrate festivities and occasions such as Holi and Ugadi.

Back in June, 2018, Bhaswati and her NGO also organised an event called ‘Everyone’s Rabindranath’ in which two seniors from the group played primary roles. “It was a play and was greatly appreciated by both the old and children,” she says.

In October, 2018, the group is organising a play in which yet an other two seniors and underprivileged children will be taking part in. The proceeds of the play will also go

towards funding the education of the children. “The events we organise will either serve as a platform for our members or help us generate funds for our organisational activities,” she adds. In Parikrama, three

dancers—Leena Mohanty, Debasish Pattnaik and Nirlipta Patnaik — will come together to weave dance forms to talk about “life’s journey.” It is directed by Kalakshetra-trained Bharatnatyam exponent Shangita Namasivayam.

Show schedule

The show will take place on August 11, 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Sevasadan, 14th Cross road, Malleswaram West. For tickets, contact 9731288878 or swatidigi @gmail.com