German most popular among BU beginners courses

The certificate course at Centre for Global Languages, Bengaluru Central University, which opened for admissions on June 10, sees most number of students enrolling for German language classes.

Published: 06th August 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Students at inauguration of the certificate language course

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

Jyothi Venkatesh, chairperson of the centre, says,”Around 60 to 70 students have opted for German. As our batch limit is 40, we have divided them into two simultaneous weekend batches. Close to 50 people have opted for Japanese, and we may have to make two batches for that too.”

“French and Spanish have the same number of takers of around 30 students. Chinese and Korean come fourth with 15 students. The students are looking at foreign languages as tools for better career prospects, over anything else,” Jyothi adds.

Chethan Kumar, a mechanical engineer who has signed up for the German course, says,” I have been working for a year and want to go to Germany as it is a pioneer in the automobile industry. They are way ahead than any other country when it comes to this, so I want to do my Masters there and work with a reputed company to gain experience. The top nine universities there require a certain level of knowledge in German, which is why I decided to take up this course,” he adds.

Divya A, a student who has completed her second PU, says,” My father advised me to learn Japanese as it would widen my scope and increase my income in the future. I plan to work in an MNC someday, so I figured this language course will be helpful.”

On the other hand, Russian, Arabic, Italian and Portuguese have not got any enquiries, the chairperson informs.

Weekend course
The course takes place on Saturdays and Sundays for a duration of three hours. Weekday batches will be started based on demand. Those interested can contact
080-22969280.

