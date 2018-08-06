Peer-to-peer therapy on college campuses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first cohort of ‘peer ambassadors’, comprising students themselves, conducted a session on mental health for their friends at Christ University. A survey by NGO White Swan Foundation pointed out that should college students have psycho-social distress, they are most likely to reach out to their peers.

This mental health ambassador programme aims to develop a strong volunteer base in colleges, who will carry out initiatives towards mental health education. The idea came about when Poulomi Ghosh, a second-year student of BA Psychology at Christ, was interning with White Swan Foundation.

“I realised that most of the foundation’s work dealt with grown-ups. And while colleges have counsellors, students, especially freshers, feel uncomfortable opening up to faculty on certain topics. They know us as we are their seniors, and we want them to come to us and be able to talk about anything, in a safe space,” says Poulomi adding, “Our first session last week was on stress management.”

There are 15 student ambassadors at the moment. While they are just testing the waters, the aim is to expand it to the whole campus, and one day, to other colleges as well. The students found that 90 per cent of first-years were from outside Karnataka. With just two months into their undergraduate course, everything from the stress of dealing with mid-semester assignments to the pressure of making new friends and being away from home were discussed at the workshop.

“The plan is to take up topics that are on demand. When we share with others, we realise how stressed out all of us our by the same issues,” Poulomi says, adding that their next session will be on anxiety. “We will have to work out the details on how to make this a regular activity, with the help of our programme co-ordinator and White Swan,” she says.

Explaining the process behind the programme, Manoj Chandran, CEO of White Swan Foundation, says, “This involves a group of student volunteers from the college being trained by us on several aspects of disseminating mental health education and communication. They will, in turn, identify platforms to engage with fellow students to deliver the knowledge. This will help create a supportive environment for youngsters struggling with mental health issues.”

Manoj adds, “The most fundamental challenge in the mental healthcare space is that 85 per cent of people with issues do not reach out to a professional. This is largely due to the lack of support, which, in turn, stems from the fact that there is so little knowledge among people on what they should do. We are keen to take this to several colleges of Bengaluru so that the students suffering from psycho-social distress can get help.”