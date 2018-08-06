Police exhume bodies of two missing realtors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The South Division police, who are probing the abduction and murder of two realtors, on Sunday took the accused to Harohalli near Kaggalipura and exhumed skeletal remains of the two victims.

A land dispute is said to be the motive behind the murders. One of the deceased, Prasad Babu (47), had booked a site in RR Nagar a few months ago but on learning that it is encroaching a stormwater drain, he demanded the `50 lakh he had given to one of the accused — Tejus.

The deceased are Babu, a resident of RR Nagar, and his friend A Balaji (44) of Girinagar. Both were into real estate business and had gone missing since June 27. The accused Tejus, Manikanth alias Mani, and Anil Kumar were held on Saturday.

A senior police officer said, “The prime accused Tejus had told the police that he and seven others had kidnapped Babu and Balaji and killed them near Thalaghattapura. During interrogation, he said that Babu and Balaji had left their homes at 9.30am on June 27 and reached Tejus’ office at 11am. They were then taken in a car to Tejus’ farmhouse in Anjanapura by 3.30pm. Upon their arrival, they were tied to separate chairs by a gang of seven men who covered the realtors’ faces with tapes. The duo were assaulted.”

Preliminary investigation reveals that they seem to have died due to the inability to breathe as their mouths and noses were taped. Their bodies were then taken to a plot in Harohalli on Kanakpura Road at 7.30pm and burnt. Around midnight the assailants brought an earthmover to bury the bodies.”

The land where the bodies were buried belonged to one Gangadhar, a resident of Harohalli. Tejus had taken it on lease for two years for cultivation. Police took Ganghadhar’s statement on Sunday.

A police officer said that Anil, a habitual offender, had bought 20 litres of petrol from a nearby petrol pump. Mani had called his friend to bring an earth moving machine from Yelachenahalli in JP Nagar. Four other accused are still at large and efforts are on to nab them.

What happened on June 27

9.30am: Babu and Balaji left home and informed their family they were going to meet Tejus for business

11am: Both reached JP Nagar and parked their bikes outside Tejus’ office

12.30pm: The duo was asked to come near Thalaghattapura

3.30pm: They were taken in a car to a Tejus’ farmhouse in Anjanapura

5.30pm: They were assaulted and their faces were taped, which led to their death

7.30pm: Their bodies were burnt in a plot in Harohalli

11.30pm: Bodies were buried and the accused returned home