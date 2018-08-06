Home Cities Bengaluru

Six years after, Baiyappanahalli road overbridge will finally be completed 

The Rs 27-crore ROB, intended to connect the upcoming Baiyappanahalli Coaching Terminal and the Swami Vivekananda Metro station, was proposed in 2010.

Published: 06th August 2018

Traffic gridlock on Old Madras Road is expected to ease considerably after the ROB is ready | pushkar v

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The road overbridge (ROB) at Baiyappanahalli, which has been in limbo for nearly six years due to unresolved land issues with the Defence department, is finally set to see the light of day. This follows Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offering working permission to the Railways on Saturday to utilise 10,207 sqmt of defence land here for its construction.

The `27-crore ROB, intended to connect the upcoming Baiyappanahalli Coaching Terminal and the Swami Vivekananda Metro station, was proposed in 2010. This third coaching terminal, coming up at a distance of 3 km from Baiyappanahalli railway station, will facilitate arrival and termination of trains here in future thereby easing the congestion at Yesvantpur and Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway stations.

“Construction work on the ROB came to a standstill in 2012 after 70% of the work was done,” said a senior railway official. “The bridge work had been completed, but work on the ramps leading to it from both ends was not undertaken. This was because the Defence department refused to give its consent to carry out any construction on its land,” the official added.

The ROB will ensure the elimination of two level crossing (LC) gates between Bengaluru City and K R Puram at a distance of 100mt from each other.Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar pointed out how the huge flow of traffic from Kalyan Nagar, Banaswadi, Hennur and Kasturi Nagar converges at some distance near the Baiyappanahalli Metro station as they take the longish route to avoid the level crossing gates. “The ROB will offer a huge relief to vehicle users in all these areas when completed,” he added.

Since the ROB is on the Baiyappanahalli-Bangalore East section, trains running from this section are set to witness a massive improvement in punctuality in future when the level crossing gates are dismantled. This includes trains running from Bengaluru towards Salem, Coimbatore, Chennai as well as those running towards Yelahanka like Karnataka Express and Udyan Express. Goods trains  too stand to benefit.

General Manager of South Western Railway A K Gupta said the third coaching terminal at Baiyappanahalli will be ready by March 2019. “Since work on the ROB can commence immediately, it will also be in place around that time and passengers will have easy access to the terminal,” he said.

