Students use waste plastic from landfills, aim to reduce pollution

While plastic waste is a major nuisance in the city and the world at large, a few engineering students have found a novel use for it.

Published: 06th August 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While plastic waste is a major nuisance in the city and the world at large, a few engineering students have found a novel use for it. Civil engineering students from CMR Institute of Information Technology have utilised plastic sourced directly from BBMP landfills as a sand-substitution in concrete bricks. The substitution is, however, not total, and students who are part of the project hope that it would go on to help in minimising the problems of plastics in the city to some extent.

Divakar Aradhya R, a team member, says, “We remove a certain percentage of sand in making the bricks and instead use plastic waste. The usage differs from 15 to 30 percent. We have utilised two kinds of plastic — shredded plastic and another in pellet form - that the team got from landfills in Yelahanaka and Nayandahalli.”

He further says that while the concrete bricks made of a mixture of plastic and aggregates cannot be used in conventional high load construction, it can, however, be utilised for construction of footpaths or compound walls and in other low load construction projects. “We found out that in bricks with shredded plastics mixture, 45 percent was the optimum level of substitution. In bricks made of pellet plastics the optimum level of plastic was 15 to 13 percent,” says Divakar. The team, comprising of four students, including Divakar, made around 65 bricks checking the variation of mixtures.

“One of the biggest advantages of this project is the fact that we can make a mark in two things — one is the cost of construction and another in helping the ecology. Constructions made from concrete bricks will definitely be much cheaper as compared to those made of normal concrete blocks. The biggest aim of the project is to find effective uses of plastic since it cannot be properly disposed off. One way of doing this is shown through our project,” he adds.

CMRIT students have developed a concrete using plastic waste. (Below, L-R) Dharshini G M, Chandana D, Charana Gowda A and Divakar Aradhya R —  students behind the initiative

