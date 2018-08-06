Home Cities Bengaluru

Three of a family from JP Nagar killed in Anantapur district

Kin of deceased say cops didn’t book a case against truck driver responsible for accident

Police personnel surround the car that met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A family of three died on the spot after their speeding car crashed into a truck in Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Sunday morning. The kin of the deceased alleged that the police did not file a case against the truck driver and instead filed a case of reckless driving against deceased Anil, who was driving the car.

The deceased are Kamala (78), Anil (52) and Anil’s son Aditya (19), residents of JP Nagar II Phase. Anil ran an electrical shop near his house and Aditya was doing his engineering course at a private college in Kumara Swamy Layout.

The police said that the incident occurred around 8.30 am. The family was heading to Andhra Pradesh and the speeding car crashed into the truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration, and three in the car were killed on the spot. Naveen Kumar, a relative of the family, said that Anil was taking his mother Kamala to Andhra Pradesh for Ayurvedic treatment for her asthma. They left the house at around 6 am from JP Nagar.

“I was informed about the mishap and reached the spot. The mistake was on the part of the truck driver but a case of case of reckless driving has been filed against Anil for speeding. I really do not know why the police are doing this. The bodies will be brought to the city on Monday to conduct the last rites,” Kumar added.

WHAT NEIGHBOURS SAY

Speaking to TNIE, Prasanna Kumar, an administrator at forest department office in Bannerghatta and a neighbour of Anil, said, “Anil was running an electronics service centre in JP Nagar. He told us he was taking his mother to a hospital for treatment. He is a father of two children, Aditya and Anagha (23), who has been working in Australia for more than a year and returned a month ago for her wedding arrangements”. Lakshminarayan, another neighbour of Anil, said, “Anil’s wife Geetha BA, a teacher by profession, and her daughter Anagha were both at home this morning. Around 11 am, Geetha’s father came in a car and took them both to his house. We didn’t know why but, when we asked, they said that the three of them were in a critical situation. They both were in tears as they left home”.

