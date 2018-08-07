All-India motor vehicle strike: Bus, app-based cab services unlikely to be affected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nationwide transport strike, called against certain sections of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2017, is unlikely to affect operations in the city. The single largest union of transport workers— the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), has decided not to participate. BMTC and KSRTC buses, as well as private buses, are expected to operate normally on Tuesday. Some radio taxi operators, as well as private bus operators, have also indicated that they would continue to work on Tuesday.

“We are welcoming the one nation one taxi system and other measures like liberalisation. We will not stop vehicles and all private operators and tourist taxis will operate,” said K Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators Association, in a statement. Namma Metro services in Bengaluru, as well as autorickshaw services, are unlikely to be affected as well. App-based taxi services like Ola and Uber will also operate as normal.

The strike has been called against certain sections of the Motor Vehicle Act amendment which according to those protesting against it, seeks to divest states of certain powers to frame rules and place these with the Union Government. The bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending approval of the Rajya Sabha. If it is cleared, it promises to bring widespread changes to the old MV Act of 1988, including higher penalties, protection for good samaritans and stricter rules.