Home Cities Bengaluru

All-India motor vehicle strike: Bus, app-based cab services unlikely to be affected

Some radio taxi operators as well as private bus operators have also indicated that they would continue to work on Tuesday.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC Staffand Workers Federation  has decided not to participate in the strike (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nationwide transport strike, called against certain sections of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2017, is unlikely to affect operations in the city. The single largest union of transport workers— the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), has decided not to participate. BMTC and KSRTC buses, as well as private buses, are expected to operate normally on Tuesday. Some radio taxi operators, as well as private bus operators, have also indicated that they would continue to work on Tuesday.

READ | All-India motor vehicle strike against proposed MV amendment today

“We are welcoming the one nation one taxi system and other measures like liberalisation. We will not stop vehicles and all private operators and tourist taxis will operate,” said K Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators Association, in a statement. Namma Metro services in Bengaluru, as well as autorickshaw services, are unlikely to be affected as well. App-based taxi services like Ola and Uber will also operate as normal.

The strike has been called against certain sections of the Motor Vehicle Act amendment which according to those protesting against it, seeks to divest states of certain powers to frame rules and place these with the Union Government. The bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending approval of the Rajya Sabha. If it is cleared, it promises to bring widespread changes to the old MV Act of 1988, including higher penalties, protection for good samaritans and stricter rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All-India motor vehicle strike MV Amendment Bill online cabs Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill AITUC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield