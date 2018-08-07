‘Blade Runner’ from Bengaluru to represent India at Asian Games

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After representing India at the Rio Paralympics two years ago, Anandan G (Naib Subedar) of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG), will now represent the country at the Asian Games to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, next month.

Dubbed as the Indian ‘Blade Runner’, Anandan, a sprinter, will participate in 100m, 200m and 400m events in the para-athletics category, and will be among the 13 sportsmen of MEG to be part of the meet.

Anandan, who had won two medals at the Athletics Asia Oceania in 2016 — gold in 400 m and silver in 200m — did not match up to his performance at the Rio Paralympics later that year.

This time, however, he is hoping to bring home as many medals as possible, even as he is potted against top para-athletes from the continent at the games.

After joining the MEG in 2005, Anandan had sustained severe injuries in his left leg while clearing minefields along the India-Pakistan border in June 2008. Later, his leg was amputated due to the damage suffered in the explosion. MEG had procured a running blade prosthetic for Anandan, following which he had won two medals at the Military Games held in Korea in October 2015.

Anandan is among the 13 sportsmen from MEG who have been selected for the Indian Asian Games squad. According to a release by MEG, three will represent aquatics, five will participate in water sports, two in the handball team, and one each in athletics and boxing.

Participants’ profile

1. Naib Subedar Arvind Mani - 100 m back-stroke swimming

2. Naib Subedar Ramanand Sharma-Diving

3. Havaldar London - Diving

4. Naib Subedar Santosh - Athletics

5. Havaldar Albert Raj - Kayaking

6. Havaldar Jagan - Rowing

7. Havaldar Pandurang - Rowing

8. Sapper Rahul Giri - Rowing

9. Havaldar Greenidge - Handball

10. Havaldar Aditya - Handball

11. Naib Subedar Anandan - Para Athlete

12. Subedar Mujeeb Rehman - Rowing Coach

13. Subedar CA Kuttappa - Boxing coach