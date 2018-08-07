Flex ban: Release our printing materials, says printing units

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities are locking up flex printing units and seizing the materials, owners from these units on Monday appealed to the Commissioner to release their machines and materials. They want to continue their business without touching flex and banners.

Members from All Karnataka Name Board Artists Association has submitted a memorandum which states that as per BBMP Commissioner’s instructions, flex printing units are closed. With this, the owners along with the staff have now become unemployed.

They also appealed to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad to allow them to do other works like number plate, visiting card, printing bill books, name board and other works.