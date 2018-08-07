Home Cities Bengaluru

Flex ban: Release our printing materials, says printing units

They also appealed to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad to allow them to do other works like number plate, visiting card, printing bill books, name board and other works.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP officials have removed over 20,000 flex boards over the past few days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities are locking up flex printing units and seizing the materials, owners from these units on Monday appealed to the Commissioner to release their machines and materials. They want to continue their business without touching flex and banners.

Members from All Karnataka Name Board Artists Association has submitted a memorandum which states that as per BBMP Commissioner’s instructions, flex printing units are closed. With this, the owners along with the staff have now become unemployed.

