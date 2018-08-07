Forum directs  Syndicate Bank Retired Employees Welfare society to refund money

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Syndicate Bank Retired Employees Welfare society, which failed to distribute sites to its members, was directed to refund an amount of `7.80 lakh at 12 per cent interest from 2006 onwards to a member Glen Michael Charles Pinto by Bengaluru rural and urban additional district consumer disputes redressal forum.

Glen, residing in Mangaluru, had paid `7.80 lakh in installments to the society which had launched a project to develop a layout and distribute sites to its members. When there was no sign of sites being distributed, Glen filed a complaint in 2016. Society’s general body meeting decided not to refund the amount as it would defeat their objective and encourage others to seek refund. The forum directed society to refund amount and pay a compensation of `85,000 including legal cost to complainant within a month.