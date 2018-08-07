Gauri Lankesh murder case: Three suspects remanded in judicial custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three accused persons arrested in connection with the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh were remanded in judicial custody by a city court on Monday. Two of them accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths of subjecting them to physical torture. Ganesh Miskin and Amith Ramachandra Baddi, both aged 27 years and residents of Hubballi, and Rajesh D Bangera, a resident of Madikeri, were produced before the Third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court here on Monday, as their police custody ended.

The police did not seek for an extension of their police custody and the court remanded them in judicial custody. During the hearing, Miskin and Baddi broke down before the magistrate and accused the SIT officials of subjecting to physical torture. When N P Amrutesh, the counsel representing the accused, alleged that SIT officials were torturing all the accused in the case, the SIT officials produced the medical reports of both Miskin and Baddi and told the court that they did not torture any accused. The court ordered for a medical examination of the accused and remanded them in judicial custody.

Brother of Gauri Lankesh murder accused loses his job

Hubballi: Ravi Miskin, brother of Ganesh Miskin has lost his job. Ravi Miskin told The New Indian Express that he was working at a private telecom company in Dharwad and the company sacked him without giving any proper reason. “The company staff are not receiving my calls and theyare not explaining the reason for my removal,” he said. Ravi was summoned by the SIT on Saturday, so he had gone to Bengaluru.