Realtors’ murder: Seven more accused arrested

South Division police who are probing the kidnap and murder of two realtors arrested seven more people on Monday. Investigations revealed that the prime accused Tejus was earlier arrested by JP Nagar

Published: 07th August 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

The arrested accused are residents of Jayanagar and J P Nagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Division police who are probing the kidnap and murder of two realtors arrested seven more people on Monday. Investigations revealed that the prime accused Tejus was earlier arrested by JP Nagar police for assaulting the son of a retired IPS officer and his employees over a financial dispute a year ago. The city-based realtors Prasad Babu (47), a resident of RR Nagar, and his friend A Balaji (44) from Girinagar, went missing on June 27 and they were smothered to death by Tejus and his gang over a property dispute. 

A senior police officer told The New Indian Express that three accused, including Tejus, were arrested on Saturday and Tejus revealed the names of seven others. The other accused are Sathish Mathi (24), Anand P (29), Krishna N (28), Harish Kumar (37), Mukhesh (26), Balaji M (25) and Yavaraju (25). All are residents of Jayanagar and J P Nagar.The police officer said, “The investigators took almost 40 days to crack the case as Tejus misled the investigation officer by saying that Prasad and Balaji were close associates of notorious criminal Cycle Ravi, who kidnapped them. He assured the officer that they would return on their own and that there was no need to worry. 

He even brought the family of the victims before the police and convinced them that he had no role in the case. In fact Tejus had just joined the families when they  came to file a case and were searching for Prasad and Balaji.”Even before the investigation began, the accused had a plan in place to shift the blame on someone who had no connection with the case. All evidence was completely destroyed. 

Two of the habitual offenders who went missing after the incident were caught in CCTV camera and a special team shadowed their movements to nab them. The accused were seen near the farm house of Tejus. All the accused were taken into police custody for further investigations. DNA report is awaited. 

Mobiles were burnt to destroy evidence
The assailants after killing Prasad and Balaji switched off the phones of the victims after noticing more than 100 calls made by their family members and relatives. After burying the bodies, they went to ThottiKallu Falls on Kanakapura Road and also burnt the mobiles. They switched off the GPS service to hide their locations.

