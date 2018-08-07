Sale of fake helmets may land you in jail

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Motorists and pillion riders have now made helmet-wearing a habit, after traffic cops became scrupulous about fining law-breakers. Yet, riders do this reluctantly, buying cheap headgear off the streets instead of something that will actually protect them in an accident.

Therefore, the Ministry for Road Transportation and Highways, has issued a draft notification stating that motorists should use only ISI-marked helmets. It also stated that the manufacture and sale of fake helmets is considered an offence that can invite imprisonment of up to two years or a fine up to `2 lakhs. They have invited comments and suggestions for the next 60 days from the public and other stakeholders.

The draft adds that imported helmets will continue to remain illegal.

Dr Mabel Vasnaik, chairperson of accident and emergency department at Manipal Hospitals, says she sees at least 30 cases of severe injuries a month of two-wheeler riders who were wearing low-quality helmets when they had accidents, resulting in skull fractures, bleeding in the brain and facial fractures. “Most people use cap helmets which offer no protection,” says Dr Mabel.

Roadside sellers say that cap helmets sell fast. “I have been selling anywhere between 10-30 helmets a day. If I sell where traffic cops are posted, I sell more,” says Bhargav, a roadside seller. He buys this cheaper headgear from Shivajinagar and sells them at marginal profits, but bigger dealers source cheaper helmets from New Delhi. People buy these from various places including Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, St Marks Road and Madiwala.

Kaustub V, 34, is like many bikers who wear a helmet only to escape the cops. “I don’t see why they are insisting on ISI-mark versions. I don’t see any difference between them and the cheaper ones, which cost only `250 a piece,” he says.

But, another motorist, a resident of Malleswaram, says an ISI-mark helmet saved his life. “Three days ago, a tree branch fell on my head. Thanks to the good quality helmet, which did not even crack, I am safe,” he says.

Traffic cops insist on the standard because it was difficult to identify fake ones in a drive they conducted in January. “It was difficult to assess the quality because there was no clarity on the rules from the transport department. We were forced to scrap the drive,” says Anupam Agarwal, DCP Traffic East.

R Hithendra, traffic commissioner, agrees that a visual inspection is not possible and only a lab test would confirm quality. “But there is so much work already, we can’t take this up too,” he says.

Has business been affected?

Helmet dealers say that customers come with a budget in mind and are okay to spend over `4,000 a piece. Kushal Jain, the owner of Ls2 helmet store in Sudhama Nagar, says people are willing to pay well, though the demand has fallen. “Stores selling fake helmets are doing well,” he says.

“I get 30-40 customers daily, but they can gauge the quality of a helmet,” says Kushal. According to him, transport commissioner Dayanand Kataria had purchased a `4,500 helmet from the store.

Imran, who owns MEZ Helmet Centre, says cheaper helmets have more takers. “Ten people come into the store in a day asking for cheaper versions, for `150 to `300 a piece, while only five come in for ISI marked ones,” he says.

How to pick the right helmet

(Tips from Dr Swaroop Gopal, Neuroendovascular surgeon, Sakra World Hospital)

Ensure that the helmet covers the jawline and the head

Strap on your helmet, it keeps it in place on impact

Before buying, squeeze the helmet and check whether it is hard enough to resist the impact

Check the padding inside the helmet and make sure it is not the kind to easily tear

Painted pumpkin skin?

A seller who deals in cheap helmets, on condition of anonymity, says that there are cap helmets that are made from dried pumpkin skin. “They are simply painted over with several coats,” he says, adding, “These helmets give out a distinct smell and can get crushed easily.”