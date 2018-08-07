Shikha to be BESCOM MD after major admin rejig 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:In another big bureaucratic rejig, the state government on Monday transferred 19 IAS and seven IFS officers. Dr S Selvakumar, the secretary to the Chief Minister, has been given additional charge as managing director of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. He will replace Jawaid Akhtar. The Energy Ministry has been retained by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as of now. M V Savithri has been posted as secretary to the Rural Development Department. Dr R Vishal has been appointed as Commissioner for Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation while C Shikha who is currently PU Board director has been transferred as MD of BESCOM.

B S Shekharappa has been posted as director, Municipal Administrations while Manoj Jain will be the new director of the Karnataka Public Lands Corporation. R Rajendra Cholan has been posted as MD, NWKRTC. T H M Kumar will now take charge as Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

M Kanagavallli will now replace Shikha as PU Board director while M G Hiremath has been posted as Gadag DC. P Sunil Kumar is the new Koppal DC while Sundareshbabu has been appointed as MD of HESCOM. Charulatha Somal has been transferred as Commissioner of Shivamogga City Corporation.

Suralkar Vikas Kishor is the new MD of GESCOM while Dr Arundathi Chandrashekhar has been posted as Commissioner, Women and Child Development Department.

C N Meena Nagaraj has been appointed as deputy secretary to CM. Gangubai Ramesh Manakar has been transferred as CEO of Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat. Mahantesh Bilagi will discharge duties as CEO of Vijayapura ZP while K D Dayanand has been posted as DC of Chikmagaluru district.

IFS officers Ramachandra and Shantakumar have been posted as MD, Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation and Chief Conservator of Forests and secretary, Environment, Forest and Ecology Department, respectively. Dr Sanjay S Bijjur has been posted as Chief Conservator of Forests and executive director of Bannerghatta Biological Park while Major Kumar will discharge duties as member secretary of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Gokul R will be the Chief Conservator of Forests for Bengaluru circle while P B Karunakar and S D Dhananjaya have been posted as Chief Conservator for Belagavi circle and Director of Bhadra Wildlife, respectively.