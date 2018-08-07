Home Cities Bengaluru

Two killed in separate accidents on Ballari Road

An employee of Kempegowda International Airport and a pedestrian were killed in separate road accidents on Ballari Road near Chikkajala traffic police station.

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An employee of Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) and a pedestrian were killed in separate road accidents on Ballari Road near Chikkajala traffic police station. In the first incident, a 22-year-old car driver died while his three friends escaped with injuries after their speeding car crashed into a road median on Monday.

The deceased identified as Girish M was a resident of Doddasanne village and worked in housekeeping department at Kempegowda International Airport. Girish along with his three friends was returning home in a car. Enroute he lost his control over the vehicle and rammed into the road median near Hunasamaranahalli. Girish was killed on the spot and his friends alerted the police. The car was seized and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were treated as out-patients.

In the second incident, a 58-year-old pedestrian died on the spot after a speeding unidentified vehicle knocked him down at Bettahalasur Cross. The deceased, Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Billenahalli had come to the city to meet his daughter who lives in Hunasamaranahalli. He was crossing the road when an unknown speeding vehicle knocked him down and sped away. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Chikkajala traffic police are probing both the cases.

