Woman loses gold chain while offering prayers at Basavanagudi Bull Temple

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A resident of Cubbonpet lost her gold chain while offering prayers at Bull Temple in Basavanagudi. A man followed her till the sanctum-sanctorum and fled with her gold chain worth Rs 1.8 lakh. The accused believed to be aged around 40 was captured in CCTV cameras, but police are yet to identify him.

A police officer said that the victim Shanta P had come to the temple to offer a special puja on Friday. Around 11.30am, while she was standing in the queue, a man stood behind her on pretext of offering prayers. He somehow managed to escape with her gold chain. Shanta realised that her chain was missing only after she came out of the premises.