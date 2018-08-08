Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru chain snatcher involved in 105 cases lands in police net

The City Police Commissioner on Tuesday handed over the chains to the women in North and West Division where some of the cases were filed.  

BENGALURU: The West-Division Police have arrested a notorious chain snatcher and seized loot worth Rs 1.6 crore from him. As many as 105 cases have been solved with the arrest of Achyuth Kumar.

A police officer said Kumar (31), hailing from Hubballi, regularly came to Bengaluru to snatch chains. He was arrested on July 17. When the police was producing him in court two weeks back, Kumar made an attempt to attack the officers. So the police officers shot him on his legs. He was involved in more than 105 chain snatching cases and was booked at various police stations across the state. In Bengaluru and Bengaluru Rural, 77 cases have been booked against him.

“Each time after coming out from jail, he used to change his residence and vehicle. He never reported to the police stations for follow up. Kumar always targeted elderly women. The stolen chains were sold to a jewellery store in Koppal owned by one Gavisiddappa. He used to spend the money in gambling. He even had bought six branded vehicles. Gavisiddaappa has been also arrested,” a police officer said. After receiving repeated complaints of chain robberies, the city police had formed three teams to nab the miscreant.

Head constable Chandra Kumar, who caught him, said, “I noticed the criminal prowling around on his bike to snatch chains, and followed him for 2 km. While I was trying to nab him, I was attacked with a knife. Meanwhile, my colleagues arrived.”

